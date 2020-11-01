Advertisement

Man Shot During Aggravated Burglary

Police say a suspect kicked in the door and shot a man inside
An unknown person kicked in a door and shot a man at a home on Lawrence Ave. in Toledo
An unknown person kicked in a door and shot a man at a home on Lawrence Ave. in Toledo
By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police are trying to track down someone who kicked in a door and shot a man inside a home. Detectives are investigating the incident as Felonious Assault and Aggravated Burglary.

The shooting happened on the 2700 block of Lawrence Ave. near N. Detroit Ave in Toledo at about 1:40 AM Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

According to the Toledo Police Crime Log, the man who was shot was treated for his injuries at Mercy Health Saint Vincent Medical Center. The suspect is listed as an “unknown” person.

If you have any information, contact Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111.

