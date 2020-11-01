Advertisement

Train Hits Unoccupied Car Stuck On Tracks

Troopers say the driver of the car left before law enforcement arrived
(KVLY)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEIPSIC, Ohio (WTVG) - State troopers are looking for the driver of a car that became stuck on a railroad crossing and was struck by an oncoming train. No one was hurt because the driver of the car exited the vehicle and left the scene of the crash before law enforcement arrived.

The Norfolk Southern train hit the unoccupied 1999 Honda Accord at about 2:37 AM Nov. 1, 2020, in the area of Orchard Dr. and E. Broadway St. in Leipsic.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the car was headed north on Orchard Dr. where the street dead ends into a railroad track. The driver attempted to cross over the tracks, but the car became stuck facing southeast. An eastbound NS train was headed toward the crossing where it struck the empty vehicle. The train stopped shortly after the crash, blocking State Route 65 for approximately one hour overnight.

Troopers were assisted by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Leipsic Police, Leipsic Fire, Norfolk Southern Railway Police, and Imm-pressive Towing Services. If you have any information about the crash, troopers are asking you to contact the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nov. 1, 2020: Heather's Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
Nov. 1, 2020: Heather's Sunday Morning Forecast

News

Gospel Legend Bishop Rance Allen Dies At 71

Updated: 10 hours ago
Gospel Legend Rance Allen Passes away from complications after back surgery

News

Gospel legend Bishop Rance Allen dies at the age of 71

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Gospel singer Bishop Rance Allen was nominated for five Grammy awards.

News

Legendary actor Sir Sean Connery, 90, has died

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:10 AM EDT
Connery is best known for his role as James Bond 007

Latest News

News

Oct. 31, 2020: Heather's Halloween Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:00 AM EDT
Oct. 31, 2020: Heather's Halloween Morning Forecast

News

NW Ohio medical expert warns against Halloween spread of COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT
|
By Jack Bassett
This Halloween health officials urge the community to celebrate the season a lot differently. As covid-19 numbers skyrocket, medical experts are sounding a familiar call, avoid large gatherings, and stay outdoors.

News

FCA grant

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT

News

Irish fall to Avon Lake, Columbian advances to regional final

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
Central Catholic was defeated by Avon Lake in the regional semi-final 16-14.

News

Port Clinton postpones Trick-or-Treating due to high COVID cases

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:42 PM EDT
That evaluation process will continue weekly until Thanksgiving Day.

News

Behind the Window Pane: A crushing story of COVID separation

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT
|
By Melissa Voetsch
The ongoing virus and latest spike in cases is causing additional struggles for families of the elderly.