Train Hits Unoccupied Car Stuck On Tracks

LEIPSIC, Ohio (WTVG) - State troopers are looking for the driver of a car that became stuck on a railroad crossing and was struck by an oncoming train. No one was hurt because the driver of the car exited the vehicle and left the scene of the crash before law enforcement arrived.

The Norfolk Southern train hit the unoccupied 1999 Honda Accord at about 2:37 AM Nov. 1, 2020, in the area of Orchard Dr. and E. Broadway St. in Leipsic.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the car was headed north on Orchard Dr. where the street dead ends into a railroad track. The driver attempted to cross over the tracks, but the car became stuck facing southeast. An eastbound NS train was headed toward the crossing where it struck the empty vehicle. The train stopped shortly after the crash, blocking State Route 65 for approximately one hour overnight.

Troopers were assisted by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Leipsic Police, Leipsic Fire, Norfolk Southern Railway Police, and Imm-pressive Towing Services. If you have any information about the crash, troopers are asking you to contact the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

