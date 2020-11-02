Car goes airborne, crashes into house during Saturday night incident in East Toledo
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Saturday night crash sent a car into a home in East Toledo and the driver to the hospital.
Authorities said Corey Hill, 37, lost control of his car at Woodville and Varland around 9 p.m. His car went airborne and into the side of a house in the 1200 block of Woodville.
Hill was taken to the hospital, and Toledo Police said his injuries are considered to be life-threatening.
No one inside the house was injured.
It’s unclear what caused the crash. Police continue to investigate the crash.
