Car goes airborne, crashes into house during Saturday night incident in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Saturday night crash sent a car into a home in East Toledo and the driver to the hospital.

Authorities said Corey Hill, 37, lost control of his car at Woodville and Varland around 9 p.m. His car went airborne and into the side of a house in the 1200 block of Woodville.

Hill was taken to the hospital, and Toledo Police said his injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

No one inside the house was injured.

It’s unclear what caused the crash. Police continue to investigate the crash.

