Advertisement

Car goes airborne, crashes into house during Saturday night incident in East Toledo

Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Saturday night crash sent a car into a home in East Toledo and the driver to the hospital.

Authorities said Corey Hill, 37, lost control of his car at Woodville and Varland around 9 p.m. His car went airborne and into the side of a house in the 1200 block of Woodville.

Hill was taken to the hospital, and Toledo Police said his injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

No one inside the house was injured.

It’s unclear what caused the crash. Police continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man dies in Sunday crash on Airport Highway

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The driver lost control of his car and hit a business sign in a parking lot.

News

One person shot Monday afternoon in South Toledo

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The condition of the victim is unknown.

News

Rescue crews recover woman’s body from Maumee River

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Crews confirmed they found a body in the 1700 block of E. Marina Dr.

News

Ask a Meteorologist | When is the earliest first recorded snowfall?

Updated: 2 hours ago
We've had our first snow flurries here in NW Ohio, but what's the earliest recorded snowfall we've ever had? Jay answers that question from a viewer.

Latest News

News

Plenty of salt, but pandemic presents new challenges to winter road crews

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
Road agencies plan to work together to keep streets safe after a storm.

News

Toledo fully stocked on road salt

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Michigan restaurants and bars required to obtain customer contact information for COVID-19 tracing

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Starting November 2, customers must provide their names and number when dining out.

News

11/1: Dan’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
One more day of gusty winds... then comes the warmup! Dan Smith has the details.

News

Union workers at Toledo Coca-Cola go on strike

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
With talks stalled between the union and management, Teamsters Local 20 members decided to go on strike.

News

11/1: Dan's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
One more day of gusty winds... then comes the warmup! Dan Smith has the details.