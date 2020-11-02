Final suspect convicted in the 2019 murder of Glenn Scurles

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Kenneth Allison was convicted Monday in the 2019 murder of 18-year-old Glenn Scurles.

A group of people fired at least 18 rounds into a home on Woodrow and Manhattan, killing Scurles, a football player at Scott High School.

Two others were arrested in connection with the killing.

Carlson Brown as convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison earlier this year.

The third suspect, Edward Reese, was acquitted of murder charges, but convicted for Gang Activity. He received a 5-7 year prison sentence.

