Advertisement

Final suspect convicted in the 2019 murder of Glenn Scurles

Glenn Scurles
Glenn Scurles(WTVG)
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Kenneth Allison was convicted Monday in the 2019 murder of 18-year-old Glenn Scurles.

A group of people fired at least 18 rounds into a home on Woodrow and Manhattan, killing Scurles, a football player at Scott High School.

Two others were arrested in connection with the killing.

Carlson Brown as convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison earlier this year.

The third suspect, Edward Reese, was acquitted of murder charges, but convicted for Gang Activity. He received a 5-7 year prison sentence.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rescue Task Force Training

Updated: 14 minutes ago
It was held at a local church

News

Man charged in connection to Alfred Saunders death

Updated: 1 hour ago
Man charged in connection to Alfred Saunders death

News

Car goes airborne, crashes into house during Saturday night incident in East Toledo

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but no one inside the home was injured.

News

Man dies in Sunday crash on Airport Highway

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The driver lost control of his car and hit a business sign in a parking lot.

Latest News

News

One person shot Monday afternoon in South Toledo

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The condition of the victim is unknown.

News

Rescue crews recover woman’s body from Maumee River

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Crews confirmed they found a body in the 1700 block of E. Marina Dr.

News

Ask a Meteorologist | When is the earliest first recorded snowfall?

Updated: 5 hours ago
We've had our first snow flurries here in NW Ohio, but what's the earliest recorded snowfall we've ever had? Jay answers that question from a viewer.

News

Plenty of salt, but pandemic presents new challenges to winter road crews

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
Road agencies plan to work together to keep streets safe after a storm.

News

Toledo fully stocked on road salt

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Michigan restaurants and bars required to obtain customer contact information for COVID-19 tracing

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Starting November 2, customers must provide their names and number when dining out.