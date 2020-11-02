Advertisement

Florida 2000 and the potential for a recount repeat

By Kyle Midura
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When polls close tomorrow the counting will begin. When we will know who won the presidency is anyone’s guess.

Twenty years ago, the presidential race between Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore hung in the balance for 36 days.

In his book The Perfect Tie: The True Story of the 2000 Presidential Election, Claremont McKenna College Political Science Professor Andrew Busch tracked every turn.

“If they won Florida they were going to win the election, and if they lost Florida they were going to lose the election,” he said.

TV networks bungled election night results, a machine recount tightened the race, and ballot inspections started and stopped like a game of red-light green-light. Lawyers for the candidates wrangled over deadlines, confusing ballots, and which votes should count.

On December 12th, the U.S. Supreme Court -- split along conservative and liberal lines -- issued a 5-4 decision halting a statewide recount, effectively settling the race. Florida belonged to Bush, the official margin: 537 votes.

Asked if he could foresee a similar process playing out again this year, 20 years later, “I would never rule out the possibility,” said Busch, “there are many ways that things can go awry."

If razor close results in a state or two could tilt the election, Busch said the chances of long fight may be higher than usual.

Battles over deadlines and how to validate absentee votes are already tying up courts and both campaigns have armies of attorneys ready to deploy.

“The election administrator’s prayer: please let the margins be wide,” said Sec. of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver (D-New Mexico).

Toulouse Oliver leads the National Association of Secretaries of State. She said after the 2000 election, states wrote clearer standards and dumped problematic voting systems, leaving them better equipped to ensure every valid ballot counts.

“There’s no doubt that states are better prepared,” she said. She noted that fights over mail-in ballots represent the new frontier for a potential contested election.

New rules and transparency may help a divided America trust the election’s integrity. But, if election officials misreport results, the press calls a race too early, or politicians cry fraud, voters' fragile faith could break.

In Wash, I’m KM.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

13abc Election Roundtable - Part 2

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT
13abc's Diane Larson and Lee Conklin sit down with our election efforts to talk about Ohio's role in the 2020 election.

News

Election worker shortage causing delays in absentee ballot processing

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:01 AM EDT
|
By Kayla Molander
More workers are needed this year, but the pandemic is causing fewer people to volunteer.

News

Wood County one-to-watch on election night

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT
Wood County one-to-watch on election night

Politics

13abc Interview: Dr. Melissa Miller breaks down the final Presidential debate

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT
BGSU professor Dr. Melissa Miller joins 13abc to talk about the final Presidential debate of 2020.

News

Major questions over ballot delays in Lucas County

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:07 PM EDT
Local politicians and election officials are raising major questions about a Cleveland company contracted to mail absentee ballots to tens of thousands of voters.

Latest News

Politics

Problematic absentee ballot can cause election delays

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:14 AM EDT
|
By Kayla Molander
When voters make mistakes on their absentee ballots, their votes will still be counted. But in every election, ballots are delayed because of those voter errors.

News

Avoiding common absentee ballot mistakes

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:55 AM EDT

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

News

First responders for Trump

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 1:01 AM EDT
|
By Jack Bassett
Local Republicans share their graduate for first responders and pass along prayers for President Trump

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.