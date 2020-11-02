Getting a cold should be rare if you follow proper COVID safety precautions

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If it was any other year, a runny nose, scratchy throat, and headache would not send us into a panic.

But with COVID, the bar of anxiety is set pretty low and it’s easy to jump right over it and into the doctor’s office for a COVID test.

However, doctors say it’s important to step back and evaluate your symptoms first to determine if it’s just a common winter cold or virus as opposed to the Corona Virus.

According to doctors, it’s rare to have a fever, headache, and extreme fatigue with a cold. You will however experience a cough, aches and pains, and sore throat.

The Flu and Corona Virus often come with fever, chills, headache, cough, shortness of breath, and overwhelming fatigue. That’s why it’s so important to get a flu shot, so if you do get sick doctors can save precious time in diagnosing it and treating it.

The greater worry in some cases is that if you get a cold this winter, it may be a sign that you’re lacking in an area related to self-protection like mask-wearing, social distancing, or handwashing. Doctors say if you taking all those precautions on a consistent basis, chances of getting sick are greatly reduced. So you may want to reevaluate your personal protection protocols.

