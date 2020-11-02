Getting your home ready for winter

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Making sure your home is ready for the snowy season doesn’t just save you some hassle down the road, but it could be life-saving.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is one of the biggest home dangers in the wintertime. And experts say, if you didn’t do it this past weekend, check that your CO detectors are working, up-to-date, and have fresh batteries.

Brad Smaw is a Field Operations Leader with Columbia Gas of Ohio. He tells 13abc, “When you put that battery in or turn it on, mark the date of when that is so that you know either the date you installed it, or when to take it out of service.”

Carbon monoxide detectors should be replaced every 5 to 7 years. Smaw says that having pets can ruin your CO and smoke alarms, cutting their detectability and life span in half. To combat this, he suggests that you use a vacuum attachment with bristles to clean dander and fur from the device at least twice a year. They can also clog up your furnace filter faster.

You can do that yourself. But this is also the time to call in a professional to make sure everything is in working order, like your furnace.

Smaw says, “New filters, have them run through to make sure that the gas valves are clean so that they don’t pose an issue while you’re using them during the extreme part of the winter.”

If it’s not working properly, your furnace can pose a number of hazards, like carbon monoxide poisoning, fire, or a natural gas leak. If you think you have a gas leak, Smaw urges that you drop what you’re doing immediately, get out and away from your home, call 911, and then the gas company.

“If you are detecting, then the levels are at their combustible ratio, and you could cause an ignition which could cause, the word we don’t like using in the gas industry, an explosion,” Smaw warns. He adds that calling the gas company for a suspected gas leak is a free service.

Regardless of where your furnace is, he says to make sure that there are no items within three feet of it, to reduce the risk of fire. The same goes for your hot water tank.

So, to check your furnace, call a local professional. And while you’re at it, don’t forget about the kitchen. Your stove will likely be getting more use in the coming months, so keep it clean.

“You’ve got an open flame there, so if you have any type of combustible, grease, or anything as such, it’ll ignite.”

An issue Smaw says that can become dangerous: When you’ve installed your appliances without professional knowledge. He says that many times, homeowners consult YouTube videos and try to work from those to install appliances like a stove and may do it wrong. That can result in a fire or natural gas leak. Also, if you have a problem with your stove, such as a burner not igniting, Smaw suggests that you contact a professional right away to get the problem solved so that it doesn’t become a bigger issue down the road.

Inside dangers also include the misuse of space heaters. Smaw says that space heaters are known to be used as a primary heat source, rather than the secondary heat source that they’re meant for. He suggests consulting the user manual for proper use and adds that primary heat sources are usually vented to the outside of the house, to keep CO at a safe distance.

Outside your house, make sure you’re keeping all vents and meters cleared of leaves and snow. Blocking any vents can trap carbon monoxide in your house, or spark a fire hazard. Smaw says that surveyors need to have full access to your meter to check for leaks, which they do twice a year or so. He adds that, in the event of an emergency, firefighters or Columbia Gas employees need to have that easy access, too.

It’s a lot to remember to do this time of year. One rule of thumb that Smaw says he follows to remember when it’s time to get his house winter-ready: he watches for local stores to switch their stock from summer to fall items.

