Keeping Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful with Recycling

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Whether they’re moldy, wilting, or painted, Keep Toledo Lucas County Beautiful is taking your pumpkins!

For the next couple of weeks, there are collection locations around the area where you can drop off your used pumpkins, so that they can be properly disposed of in a sustainable way, rather than be sent to the landfill.

Adam Cassi with KTLCB says that one problem with pumpkins in landfills is their size: They’re big and bulky and fill the landfill quickly. They also decompose very slowly once they’re sealed in the landfill. Plus, pumpkins house nutrients that local farmers could use.

Cassi tells 13abc, “It’s taking all those nutrients that farmers have packed into their fields that’s grown these pumpkins, and sending them right to the landfill, and we want those nutrients to come back to our farmers' soil again.”

Locations for pumpkin drop-offs include Lakewood Garden Marketplace at 530 Illinois Ave in Maumee, Sylvania Township Hall at 4927 N. Holland Sylvania Rd and Toledo GROWs at 900 Oneida St. in Toledo.

It’s a busy time of year, so along with pumpkin recycling, Keep Toledo Lucas County Beautiful is working on a number of other recycling initiatives right now. For the second year in a row, candy wrappers are being collected at all YMCA locations in the area, plus the Toledo Zoo.

Cassi says, “Candy wrappers are just too small to recycle in your curbside container. The rule of thumb is that anything smaller than a credit card, you do have to throw away because it’s going to get to the recycling center and just blow around. 48 But we can collect it, sort it and send it to a special processor.”

Last year, they collected 200 lbs. of wrappers.

Also happening right now: Campaign sign recycling. Cassi explains, that yard signs “are not recyclable in your curbside recycling, nor at a drop-off location. Even the ones that seem like they’re cardboard, they’ve got a plastic film on them that protects them from the rain, but also makes the unrecyclable, locally. But we can collect them, sort them and send them to a specialized processor who does recycle them into a new product.”

He says that you can drop the signs off at the Lucas County Democratic Headquarters at 1817 Madison Ave in Toledo, the Wood County Democratic Headquarters at 455 S. Main St. in Bowling Green, 11980 Roachton Rd. in Perrysburg, and the KTLCB offices at 1011 Matzinger Rd. in Toledo.

Cassi says that November is Correct Recycling Month in Toledo and Lucas County and November 15 is America Recycles Day. He adds that all three of these recycling initiatives are happening now through mid-November.

