Local police officers and firefighters team up for critical training

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Critical training is underway this week for some local First Responders. It’s called Rescue Task Force Training, and the focus is an active shooter scenario with multiple victims. Police officers, firefighters, and EMTs from around the area are taking part in it.

The Maumee Valley Church on Garden Road is hosting the training. The collaboration between the First Responders is an important component of this.

Chad Born is a Springfield Township firefighter and paramedic. He is also an instructor for the training.

“We both have the same goal, and that is to save lives. Law enforcement works to stop the shooter, we are coming behind to start treating patients. We all have the same goal. This training helps us get there together. Hopefully, we will never have to use this training, but we are ready if we do,” says Born.

The training continues through Thursday.

