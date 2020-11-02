Advertisement

Man breaks into parking garage office, steals bag of money

Police are searching for the pictured suspect who stole a bag of cash from a parking garage office in downtown Toledo.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for a suspect who was caught on video stealing a bag of cash from a parking garage office in downtown Toledo.

The suspect broke into the Kwik Park office in the 700 block of Madison Ave. around 6:45 p.m. on October 28. He can be seen on camera trying to open a locked door to the money counting room before taking a bag sitting on the counter. He fled the location with $79.50 in the bag.

The suspect is described as a Black male, wearing black pants with white stripes down the side, a gray winter hat, and a blue coat with the Super Bowl 39 emblem on the back.

Posted by Toledo Police Department on Monday, November 2, 2020

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

