Man breaks into parking garage office, steals bag of money

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for a suspect who was caught on video stealing a bag of cash from a parking garage office in downtown Toledo.

The suspect broke into the Kwik Park office in the 700 block of Madison Ave. around 6:45 p.m. on October 28. He can be seen on camera trying to open a locked door to the money counting room before taking a bag sitting on the counter. He fled the location with $79.50 in the bag.

The suspect is described as a Black male, wearing black pants with white stripes down the side, a gray winter hat, and a blue coat with the Super Bowl 39 emblem on the back.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

