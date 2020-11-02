Advertisement

Man charged after breaking wooden cane on woman’s head

Secon Tucker was charged after he allegedly broke a wooden cane on a woman's head.
Secon Tucker was charged after he allegedly broke a wooden cane on a woman's head.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly hit a woman in the head so hard with a cane it broke in half.

Secon Tucker, 45, faces two counts of felonious assault, one count of aggravated burglary, and one count of having a weapon while under disability.

Authorities said Tucker gained entry to the victim’s home in the 700 block of Dorr st. and assaulted the woman with a wooden cane. She suffered lacerations and contusions to her forehead.

When told to leave, Tucker refused and a fight continued until police arrived. At some point during the incident, Tucker was shot in the leg.

In addition to the cane, Tucker also had a semi-automatic handgun in his possession during the incident.

