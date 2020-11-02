Advertisement

Man charged in connection to Alfred Saunders death

Markus Robinson was charged with abuse of a corpse in the death of Alfred Saunders.
Markus Robinson was charged with abuse of a corpse in the death of Alfred Saunders.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 78-year-old Toledo man who was missing for more than a week.

Markus Robinson, 29, was arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse. According to Toledo Police, Alfred Saunders' death is still an ongoing death investigation.

Saunders was reported missing on October 20. His body was found inside him home Friday.

