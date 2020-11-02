Man dies in Sunday crash on Airport Highway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 30-year-old from Toledo is dead after he lost control of his car Sunday afternoon and struck a business sign on Airport Highway.

The crash happened in the 1700 block of Airport Highway as the car, driven by Gregory McGowan, was approaching Western Ave. at a high rate of speed. According to Toledo Police, McGowan lost control, sped into the parking lot, and struck a sign.

McGowan was pronounced dead at the hospital. A passenger, 23-year-old Takoda Talbert, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The accident investigation is still ongoing.

