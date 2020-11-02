Michigan restaurants and bars required to obtain customer contact information for COVID-19 tracing

BLISSFIELD, Mich. (WTVG) - Next time you go out to eat be prepared to leave your contact information.

Starting November 2nd, Michigan bars and restaurants must collect names and phone numbers from their customers for COVID-19 contact tracing.

Businesses were given this order on Thursday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

This is part of an extended epidemic order.

Some restaurants, like Lena’s Italian in Blissfield, are already making adjustments to their routine to implement the new rules.

Customers will be given cards to fill out their information once they are seated at their table.

The owner, Stefano Zanger, says it’s just one more small step to overcome in their industry.

“Hopefully we never need it, I’ll be happy if we never need it," says Zanger. "But really it’s a good tool to use to contact trace back so everyone can get notified.”

Zanger has been operating Lena’s in for over 20 years.

The restaurant started online ordering only a year before the pandemic, which has since taken off

During the shutdown this spring, they were one of the only spots in town to grab a bite to eat, and customers we spoke with say the new requirements won’t stop them from coming in.

“There’s a lot of places still open and trying to make ends meet, make some money," says Andrew Smith, who was enjoying a pizza at Lena’s Sunday night. "You gotta do what you gotta do.”

As of Thursday, the state health department says there were 12 outbreaks in Michigan associated with bars and restaurants.

In response, there’s another rule, no more than six people allowed to be seated at a table.

It’s another challenge, but the owner says they’ll continue to overcome.

“We’re just trying to follow the rules if people want to fight us about it it’s really not our decisions we’re just trying to do what we need to do to stay open and serve people food.”

