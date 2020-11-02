November 2nd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and cold today. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s with gusty winds. Some gusts will reach 35 mph by the afternoon. Election Day will be much warmer with lighter winds. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s. The 60s with sunshine returns the rest of the week. Highs over the weekend will reach the low 70s with sunshine.

