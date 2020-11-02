Plenty of salt, but pandemic presents new challenges to winter road crews

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Salt is one of the most essential winter preparedness supplies, and local road crews need a lot of it. A few years ago, there was a salt shortage that required the county to bring in extra salt all the way from Turkey.

But this year, Toledo and Lucas County are confident their salt supplies will hold through the season, although weather is unpredictable, and they cannot know for sure.

Local road agencies had a lot of salt left over from last year’s mild winter, so they just had to top off supplies at rock bottom prices this year.

Now the city is sitting on a massive warehouse filled to the brim with 60,000 tons of salt -- or an astounding 120 million pounds.

“This year we were able to buy very little. We only bought 18,000 tons this year at a price of about $39 a ton. We’ve spent upwards of $100 a ton in critical years after big snow events,” says Toledo director of public service Paul Rasmusson.

A much bigger concern is how COVID-19 will effect the number of salt trucks on the streets.

Various road agencies work together closely to make sure the roads stay safe after a storm. They’re used to sharing supplies, and this year, they’re prepared to share crews and trucks in case the coronavirus hits drivers.

The county is also keeping workers separated from each other, so if one is exposed, it won’t spread and take an entire garage out of commission for two weeks.

“We and the other road agencies, kind of have a plan to handle that between ODOT and us and the city of Toledo and the townships, we try to cover each other as best we can if that happens,” says Lucas County Engineer Mike Pniewski.

Even with this plan, we could end up shorthanded, and the city is asking for patience this year.

