Advertisement

Police investigating Sunday morning homicide

A Toledo Police Department cruiser.
A Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 21-year-old Toledo man is dead after police found him suffering from gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.

Cameron Lewis was found as Toledo Police responded to a shots-fired call around 1:45 a.m. near Belmont and Junction.

Lewis was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The homicide remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Man charged in connection to Alfred Saunders death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Saunders was reported missing on Oct. 20. His body was found a week later.

News

Plenty of salt, but pandemic presents new challenges to winter road crews

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
Road agencies plan to work together to keep streets safe after a storm.

News

Toledo fully stocked on road salt

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Michigan restaurants and bars required to obtain customer contact information for COVID-19 tracing

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Starting November 2, customers must provide their names and number when dining out.

Latest News

News

11/1: Dan’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
One more day of gusty winds... then comes the warmup! Dan Smith has the details.

News

Union workers at Toledo Coca-Cola plant prepare for possible strike

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
Union workers at the Coca-Cola bottle company in Toledo are preparing for a possible strike.

News

11/1: Dan's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
One more day of gusty winds... then comes the warmup! Dan Smith has the details.

News

First Responder of the Week: Conor Emch

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
An off-duty accident prompted a volunteer firefighter to fall back on his training

News

First Responder of the Week: Conor Emch

Updated: 22 hours ago
Witnessing an accident while off-duty, volunteer firefighter Conor Emch stepped in to help.

News

Man shot during aggravated burglary

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:40 AM EST
|
By Tony Geftos
Police say a suspect kicked in the door and shot a man inside