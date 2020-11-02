Police investigating Sunday morning homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 21-year-old Toledo man is dead after police found him suffering from gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.

Cameron Lewis was found as Toledo Police responded to a shots-fired call around 1:45 a.m. near Belmont and Junction.

Lewis was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The homicide remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

