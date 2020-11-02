State football championships moved to central Ohio for 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The high school football state championships have found a home for 2020.

The Fortress Obetz, a multi-purpose sports complex located on the southeast side of Columbus, will host all seven games.

The Division I state championship game will take place on Friday, November 13. State championship games for Divisions II through VII will be played Nov. 20, 21, and 22, with two games each day.

The usual home for the games, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, but attendance limitations currently in place by the Ohio Health Director’s Sports Order puts a limit of 1,500 spectators per game. The Fortress Obetz has an 8,000-seat grandstand that will allow 1,500 fans to socially distance during the games.

“Fortress Obetz is an outstanding facility and we are grateful for the partnership with the Village of Obetz and stadium director Steve Adams,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute. “The teams will get to play on a fantastic field and the large grandstand will allow us to permit the maximum number of fans to see their teams play for state titles. Obetz is excited to host the football state championship games and we are pleased to find a partner during these uncertain times.”

The OHSAA state cross country championships are scheduled to take place Saturday at the Fortress Obetz.

This week brings regional finals for the football postseason. In northwest Ohio, the following teams are still alive in their regions:

Tiffin Columbian: Division III, Region 10

Van Wert: Division IV, Region 14

Eastwood: Division V, Region 18

Otsego: Division V, Region 18

Columbus Grove: Division VI, Region 27

Fairview: Division VI, Region 27

Lima Central Catholic: Division VII, Region 26

Hopewell-Loudon: Division VII, Region 26

