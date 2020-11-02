Stolen President Trump signs lead to 3 people shot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people are in the hospital following a shooting in North Topeka Saturday night, after a man thought he found the people who stole his President Donald Trump signs.

Topeka Police told 13 NEWS the shooter said in a statement that signs supporting Trump were recently stolen from their property and thought the people near their house may have been involved.

No signs were stolen Saturday night and police didn’t say if the three shot actually stole the signs.

According to Topeka Police, officers were called to 1300 block of NW Eugene for the report of gunshots.

When they arrived in the area, they found one person shot several times inside a car that crashed near NW Tyler and Grant. They were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

While investigating the shooting, two more people showed up at local hospitals, also suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

Early police reports show the shooter was recently involved in an incident where they were nearly run over.

No arrests were made Saturday night.

The investigation is ongoing.

