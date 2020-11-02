Advertisement

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is suggesting that he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday’s election, as his rift with the nation’s top infectious disease expert widens while the nation sees its most alarming outbreak of the coronavirus since the spring.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Opa-locka, Florida, Trump expressed frustration that the surging cases of the virus that has killed more than 231,000 people in the United States this year remains prominent in the news, sparking chants of “Fire Fauci” from his supporters.

“Don’t tell anybody but let me wait until a little bit after the election,” Trump replied to thousands of supporters early Monday, adding he appreciated their “advice.”

Trump’s comments on Fauci less than 48 hours before polls close all but assure that his handling of the pandemic will remain front and center heading into Election Day.

It’s the most direct Trump has been in suggesting he was serious about trying to remove Fauci from his position. He has previously expressed that he was concerned about the political blowback of removing the popular and respected doctor before Election Day.

Trump’s comments come after Fauci leveled his sharpest criticism yet of the White House’s response to the coronavirus and Trump’s public assertion that the nation is “rounding the turn” on the virus.

Fauci has grown outspoken that Trump has ignored his advice for containing the virus, saying he hasn’t spoken with Trump in more than a month. He has raised alarm that the nation was heading for a challenging winter if more isn’t done soon to slow the spread of the disease.

In an interview with The Washington Post this weekend, Fauci cautioned that the U.S. will have to deal with “a whole lot of hurt” in the weeks ahead due to surging coronavirus cases.

Fauci said the U.S. “could not possibly be positioned more poorly” to stem rising cases as more people gather indoors during the colder fall and winter months. He says the U.S. will need to make an “abrupt change” in public health precautions.

Fauci added that he believed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden “is taking it seriously from a public health perspective,” while Trump is “looking at it from a different perspective.” Fauci, who’s on the White House coronavirus task force, said that perspective emphasizes “the economy and reopening the country.”

In response, White House spokesman Judd Deere said Trump always puts people’s well-being first and Deere charges that Fauci has decided “to play politics” right before Tuesday’s election. Deere said Fauci “has a duty to express concerns or push for a change in strategy” but instead is “choosing to criticize the president in the media and make his political leanings known.”

Trump in recent days has stepped up his attacks on Biden for pledging to heed the advice of scientists in responding to the pandemic. Trump has claimed Biden would “lock down” the nation once again. Biden has promised to heed the warnings of Fauci and other medical professionals but has not endorsed another national lockdown.

Trump has recently relied on the advice of Stanford doctor Scott Atlas, who has no prior background in infectious diseases or public health, as his lead science adviser on the pandemic. Atlas has been a public skeptic about mask wearing and other measures widely accepted by the scientific community to slow the spread of the virus.

Other members of the White House coronavirus task force have grown increasingly vocal about what they see as a dangerous fall spike in the virus.

Trump’s aggressive approach to Fauci carries some risks this close to Election Day.

A Kaiser Family Foundation poll in September showed 68% of Americans have a great deal or a fair amount of trust in Fauci to provide reliable information on the coronavirus. That compares with 52% of Americans who trusted Biden to do that and just 40% for Trump.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rescuers weep with joy as Turkey pulls 2 girls from rubble

Updated: moments ago
|
By MEHMET GUZEL and SUZAN FRASER
The overall death toll in Friday’s quake reached 87 on Monday after teams found more bodies amid toppled buildings in Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city.

News

Toledo fully stocked on road salt

Updated: 39 minutes ago

Your Vote

Barrett to join Supreme Court arguments for the first time

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The new justice was confirmed last week in a 52-48 virtual party-line vote, with Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump’s third Supreme Court nominee.

National

COVID-19 cases rising heading into Election Day 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
At least 31 states set a record in October for their highest number of new coronavirus cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

National

RAW: Trump supporters chant 'Fire Fauci' at Fla. rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci has criticized the White House’s response to the coronavirus and Trump’s public assertion that the nation is “rounding the turn.”

Latest News

National

UK court rules against Johnny Depp in libel action over ‘wife beater’ article

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Both Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, spent several days in the witness box during the three-week trial in July, giving irreconcilable accounts of their volatile relationship.

Your Vote

Texas high court denies GOP effort to reject Houston drive-thru votes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Texas is one of just five states that did not allow for widespread mail-in voting this year during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 18,000 people statewide.

National

Texas high court rejects Republican bid to throw out 127,000 drive-thru votes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Due to the coronavirus, Harris County has offered 10 drive-thru locations where its nearly 5 million residents can cast ballots in their cars instead of going inside polling centers.

News

Michigan restaurants and bars required to obtain customer contact information for COVID-19 tracing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Starting November 2, customers must provide their names and number when dining out.

Your Vote

Biden works to push Black turnout in campaign’s final days; Trump hopes rallies mean big votes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden is spending the final days of the presidential campaign appealing to Black supporters to vote in-person during a pandemic that has disproportionally affected their communities.