Advertisement

Union workers at Toledo Coca-Cola plant prepare for possible strike

Union members from the Toledo Coca Cola plant are preparing for a possible strike
Union members from the Toledo Coca Cola plant are preparing for a possible strike(WTVG)
By Christina Williams
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Employees who work for the Coca-Cola bottling company in Toledo are preparing to walk off the job.

Members of the union represented by Teamsters Local 20 gathered today at the union hall for a vote.

Multiple sources tell 13abc it was a contract ratification vote. According to Teamsters Local 20 documents, the union voted to authorize a strike back on October 18.

Employees tell 13abc plans are in place to strike at midnight at the bottling company plant on Catawba Street near Sylvania Ave.

It is unclear how many employees could be affected by this decision. We have reached out to union representatives asking for additional information and are waiting to hear back.

Stick with 13abc as this story develops.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

11/1: Dan's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
One more day of gusty winds... then comes the warmup! Dan Smith has the details.

News

First Responder of the Week: Conor Emch

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
An off-duty accident prompted a volunteer firefighter to fall back on his training

News

First Responder of the Week: Conor Emch

Updated: 9 hours ago
Witnessing an accident while off-duty, volunteer firefighter Conor Emch stepped in to help.

News

Man Shot During Aggravated Burglary

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
Police say a suspect kicked in the door and shot a man inside

Latest News

News

Train Hits Unoccupied Car Stuck On Tracks

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
Troopers say the driver of the car left before law enforcement arrived

News

Nov. 1, 2020: Heather's Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago
Nov. 1, 2020: Heather's Sunday Morning Forecast

News

Gospel Legend Bishop Rance Allen Dies At 71

Updated: 23 hours ago
Gospel Legend Rance Allen Passes away from complications after back surgery

News

Gospel legend Bishop Rance Allen dies at the age of 71

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT
|
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Gospel singer Bishop Rance Allen was nominated for five Grammy awards.

News

Legendary actor Sir Sean Connery, 90, has died

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:10 AM EDT
Connery is best known for his role as James Bond 007

News

Oct. 31, 2020: Heather's Halloween Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:00 AM EDT
Oct. 31, 2020: Heather's Halloween Morning Forecast