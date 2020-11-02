Union workers at Toledo Coca-Cola plant prepare for possible strike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Employees who work for the Coca-Cola bottling company in Toledo are preparing to walk off the job.

Members of the union represented by Teamsters Local 20 gathered today at the union hall for a vote.

Multiple sources tell 13abc it was a contract ratification vote. According to Teamsters Local 20 documents, the union voted to authorize a strike back on October 18.

Employees tell 13abc plans are in place to strike at midnight at the bottling company plant on Catawba Street near Sylvania Ave.

It is unclear how many employees could be affected by this decision. We have reached out to union representatives asking for additional information and are waiting to hear back.

