13abc Winter Forecast

The 13abc First Warning Winter Forecast calls for slightly above normal temperatures and above normal precipitation.

The temperatures are expected to actually be below normal in December, but then rebound in 2021 with many ups and downs in January, February and March. The overall forecast is for above normal temps, but there may be a few cold snaps mixed in if a large snowpack can develop in Canada and help the cold air funnel into Michigan and Ohio.

Most La Nina years bring above normal precipitation to the area...this winter is no exception. NW Ohio and SE Michigan will be very close to the expected storm track this winter, giving us many chances at receiving precipitation. With a colder December expected, much of the precip may fall as snow before we hit 2021. The new year is expected to bring a very active pattern, but many of the storms will bring us rain or a wintry mix of rain and snow. With that said, any storm track just to our south will give us the chance at big snow.

