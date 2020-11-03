Early Head Start still offers services despite the pandemic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early Head Start programs are available here in Northwest Ohio for children from zero to three-years-old. It’s an effort to support pregnant women, infants, and toddlers and it’s going strong even in the pandemic.

When the coronavirus shut down early childcare centers across the state, Toledo Day Nursery stayed open. The facility holds a pandemic license and continues to support essential workers and their little ones. Toledo Day Nursery was founded 150 years ago and is among the 7% of facilities in the country that carries national accreditation.

In 2014, Toledo Day Nursery began a partnership with Early Head Start, offering educational programming to infants and toddlers, as well as support for pregnant mothers. Research shows Early Head Start engages the intellectual, social, and emotional development of infants and toddlers.

“It’s such a need in our community,” says Chelsea Davis, Assistant Director at Toledo Day Nursery. “To provide quality childcare at such a young age for these little ones that’s really what sets us apart. To just cater to that.”

And there is room for more of Toledo’s youngest residents in the program.

“We have space available in our center-based options right now,” says Early Head Start Engagement Coordinator Sandra Johnson. “In spite of what is going on in our community the doors are open, call us and check in with us and we will contact and connect with everybody that’s interested in our services.”

If you would like to sign up, you can call 419-725-6176.

