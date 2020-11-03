Advertisement

Garbage truck catches fire in Maumee

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a garbage truck on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a garbage truck on Tuesday, Nov. 3.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Crews in Maumee are on the scene Tuesday afternoon after a garbage truck caught fire on River Rd.

The call came in around 12:30 p.m. for the truck, which was in the 1500 block of River, between Michigan and Key. The person operating the truck -- which was carrying yard waste -- got out to grab a trash can and noticed smoke coming from the truck.

Police have blocked off a portion of River Rd. in Maumee after a garbage truck caught fire Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Police have blocked off a portion of River Rd. in Maumee after a garbage truck caught fire Tuesday, Nov. 3.(WTVG)

River Rd. is closed between Wall and Colwell streets. Flames from the truck allegedly reached the power wires above, possibly causing an interruption in internet services in the immediate area.

The driver did not suffer any injuries.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ohio COVID numbers explode to 4,229 new cases over 24 hours

Updated: moments ago
Ohio continues to set daily records for new cases of coronavirus, with 4,229 cases reported within a 24 hour period on Tuesday.

News

Trunk or Treat at Appliance Center in Maumee (10/29)

Updated: 58 minutes ago

News

Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful collecting yard signs after election

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
It's estimated there are 13,000 signs per candidate in Lucas and Wood counties alone.

News

Breaking down the Lucas County ballot

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Details about what’s on the ballot for local voters.

Latest News

News

Michigan referee dies after suffering heart attack during game

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
A high school football referee has died after he collapsed during a playoff game Friday night at Sand Creek High School in Lenawee County.

News

13abc Winter Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jay Berschback
Here's your 13abc First Warning Forecast for the 2020-2021 winter.

News

Nearly a third of Lucas County residents have already voted prior to Election Day

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
In Lucas County, 93,770 people voted before Election Day.

News

Nearly a third of all registered voters in Lucas County have already voted prior to Election Day.

Updated: 15 hours ago
Nearly a third of all registered voters in Lucas County have already voted prior to Election Day.

News

Keeping Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful with Recycling

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Heather Pollauf
Whether they're moldy, wilting, or painted, Keep Toledo Lucas County Beautiful is taking your pumpkins!

News

Getting your home ready for winter

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Heather Pollauf
The coldest months of the year are just around the corner, so now is the time to make sure your home is winter-ready.