Garbage truck catches fire in Maumee

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Crews in Maumee are on the scene Tuesday afternoon after a garbage truck caught fire on River Rd.

The call came in around 12:30 p.m. for the truck, which was in the 1500 block of River, between Michigan and Key. The person operating the truck -- which was carrying yard waste -- got out to grab a trash can and noticed smoke coming from the truck.

Police have blocked off a portion of River Rd. in Maumee after a garbage truck caught fire Tuesday, Nov. 3. (WTVG)

River Rd. is closed between Wall and Colwell streets. Flames from the truck allegedly reached the power wires above, possibly causing an interruption in internet services in the immediate area.

The driver did not suffer any injuries.

