Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful collecting yard signs after election

Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful is collecting yard signs to send to a special recycler.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the 2020 election nearly done, one unexpected question remains -- what to do with all those yard signs?

Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful estimates there are 13,000 signs per candidate in Lucas and Wood counties alone. Those signs cannot be recycled in a curbside collection or at drop-off locations, so the organization will be collecting signs from Nov. 3-15.

These signs will be collected at the following sites and sent to a unique recycler that specializes in recycling political signs.

  • Lucas County Democratic Headquarters – 1817 Madison Ave. Toledo OH 43604.
  • Wood County Democratic Headquarters – 455 S. Main St. Bowling Green OH 43402.
  • City of Perrysburg Department of Public Services – 11980 Roachton Rd. Perrysburg OH 43551.
  • Lucas County Solid Waste Management District – 1011 Matzinger Rd. Toledo, OH 43612

