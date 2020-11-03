Advertisement

Many voters approve of safety measures in place at the polls

In addition to masks and social distancing, the BOE has a lot of extra protocols in place.
Because of the pandemic, there are a lot of extra precautions in place
Because of the pandemic, there are a lot of extra precautions in place(WTVG)
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you voted in-person Tuesday, you no doubt noticed there were a lot of extra safety measures in place at the polls because of the pandemic. Keeping everyone safe on election day was a top priority.

According to the head of the Board of Elections here in Lucas County, poll workers constantly cleaned everything from chairs and tables to machines and electronic poll books. Everyone we spoke with at Hawkins Elementary in Toledo said they weren’t going to let the pandemic get in the way of voting and they felt comfortable and safe casting their ballot.

“I was very impressed, honestly," says Mary Bishop, a nurse. “When you first walk in, there are spots all over the floor to make sure you maintain your distance. There is clear plastic in front of every speaker. Everyone was wearing a mask. Also, to press any buttons they give you a stylus and hand sanitizer to maintain good hand hygiene and keep the area germ free.”

One man we spoke with said if he had to grade the effort by the BOE to keep everyone safe, he’d give them a score of at least a 90%.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Safety measures at the polls because of the pandemic

Updated: 20 minutes ago
There were also a number of things to keep voters safe

News

Third round of COVID relief dollars to be distributed in December

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
The Ohio Bureau of Workers Comp is distributing dividend checks totaling $5 billion.

News

Youth poll workers step up during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alexis Means
Election officials say there were fears of the pandemic causing a shortage.

News

Youth poll workers step up during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Youth poll workers step up during pandemic

Latest News

News

Early Head Start still offers services despite the pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kristian Brown
Early Head Start allows the youngest of the county’s at-risk children to receive services as early as birth.

News

Ohio COVID numbers explode to 4,229 new cases over 24 hours

Updated: 4 hours ago
Ohio continues to set daily records for new cases of coronavirus, with 4,229 cases reported within a 24 hour period on Tuesday.

News

Trunk or Treat at Appliance Center in Maumee (10/29)

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Garbage truck catches fire in Maumee

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The driver noticed smoke coming from the truck when he exited to grab a trash can.

News

Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful collecting yard signs after election

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
It's estimated there are 13,000 signs per candidate in Lucas and Wood counties alone.

News

Breaking down the Lucas County ballot

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Details about what’s on the ballot for local voters.