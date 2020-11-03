Many voters approve of safety measures in place at the polls

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you voted in-person Tuesday, you no doubt noticed there were a lot of extra safety measures in place at the polls because of the pandemic. Keeping everyone safe on election day was a top priority.

According to the head of the Board of Elections here in Lucas County, poll workers constantly cleaned everything from chairs and tables to machines and electronic poll books. Everyone we spoke with at Hawkins Elementary in Toledo said they weren’t going to let the pandemic get in the way of voting and they felt comfortable and safe casting their ballot.

“I was very impressed, honestly," says Mary Bishop, a nurse. “When you first walk in, there are spots all over the floor to make sure you maintain your distance. There is clear plastic in front of every speaker. Everyone was wearing a mask. Also, to press any buttons they give you a stylus and hand sanitizer to maintain good hand hygiene and keep the area germ free.”

One man we spoke with said if he had to grade the effort by the BOE to keep everyone safe, he’d give them a score of at least a 90%.

