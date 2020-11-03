Advertisement

Nearly a third of Lucas County residents have already voted prior to Election Day

93,770 people have already voted
By Justin Feldkamp
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Across Lucas County, there are 312 precincts that feed into 97 polling locations. More than 1,200 people set up those voting centers and staff them on election day.

Lucas County Board of Elections Director LaVera Scott said, “We also schedule what we are calling safety assurance officials which we train to help just with the safe distancing, cleaning of the machines and equipment so there will be additional people who do that at the polling locations as well.”

93,770 people have already voted in Lucas County. That’s nearly a third of the 298,000 registered voters in the county.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mich. football ref suffers heart attack during game, later dies

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
A high school football referee has died after he collapsed during a playoff game Friday night at Sand Creek High School in Lenawee County.

News

13abc Winter Forecast

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Jay Berschback
Here's your 13abc First Warning Forecast for the 2020-2021 winter.

News

Nearly a third of all registered voters in Lucas County have already voted prior to Election Day.

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Nearly a third of all registered voters in Lucas County have already voted prior to Election Day.

News

Keeping Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful with Recycling

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Pollauf
Whether they're moldy, wilting, or painted, Keep Toledo Lucas County Beautiful is taking your pumpkins!

Latest News

News

Getting your home ready for winter

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Pollauf
The coldest months of the year are just around the corner, so now is the time to make sure your home is winter-ready.

News

Getting a cold should be rare if you follow proper COVID safety precautions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
If it was any other year, a runny nose, scratchy throat, and headache would not send us into a panic.

News

Local police officers and firefighters team up for critical training

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The focus of the training is an active shooter scenario

News

Rescue Task Force Training

Updated: 5 hours ago
It was held at a local church

News

Man charged in connection to Alfred Saunders death

Updated: 5 hours ago
Man charged in connection to Alfred Saunders death

News

Final suspect convicted in the 2019 murder of Glenn Scurles

Updated: 6 hours ago
A group of people fired at least 18 rounds into a home on Woodrow and Manhattan, killing Scurles, a football player at Scott High School.