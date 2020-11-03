Nearly a third of Lucas County residents have already voted prior to Election Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Across Lucas County, there are 312 precincts that feed into 97 polling locations. More than 1,200 people set up those voting centers and staff them on election day.

Lucas County Board of Elections Director LaVera Scott said, “We also schedule what we are calling safety assurance officials which we train to help just with the safe distancing, cleaning of the machines and equipment so there will be additional people who do that at the polling locations as well.”

93,770 people have already voted in Lucas County. That’s nearly a third of the 298,000 registered voters in the county.

