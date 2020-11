TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny today and warmer with a high in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Wednesday will bring highs in the mid to upper 60s with more sunshine. High clouds return on Thursday with a high in the middle 60s. The rest of the week through early next week will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.