Ohio COVID numbers explode to 4,229 new cases over 24 hours
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio continues to set daily records for new cases of coronavirus, with 4,229 cases reported within a 24 hour period on Tuesday.
It’s a similar pattern seen throughout the Midwest, as well as Europe.
There were roughly 2,900 new cases reported on Monday. The previous high of 3,845 new cases was reported last Friday.
Deaths and hospitalizations have remained on track with the current trend, though those are lagging indicators.
