Ohio COVID numbers explode to 4,229 new cases over 24 hours

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio continues to set daily records for new cases of coronavirus, with 4,229 cases reported within a 24 hour period on Tuesday.

It’s a similar pattern seen throughout the Midwest, as well as Europe.

There were roughly 2,900 new cases reported on Monday. The previous high of 3,845 new cases was reported last Friday.

Deaths and hospitalizations have remained on track with the current trend, though those are lagging indicators.

Today's updated #COVID19 data shows another 4,229 new cases reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations have increased by 213 admissions, and 33 more deaths have been reported. Please help slow this spread by social distancing, wearing a mask, and avoiding large gatherings. pic.twitter.com/ODYul9jtKF — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.