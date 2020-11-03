Advertisement

Ohio COVID numbers explode to 4,229 new cases over 24 hours

Ohio COVID November 3
Ohio COVID November 3(WTVG)
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio continues to set daily records for new cases of coronavirus, with 4,229 cases reported within a 24 hour period on Tuesday.

It’s a similar pattern seen throughout the Midwest, as well as Europe.

There were roughly 2,900 new cases reported on Monday. The previous high of 3,845 new cases was reported last Friday.

Deaths and hospitalizations have remained on track with the current trend, though those are lagging indicators.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Early Head Start still offers services despite the pandemic

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Kristian Brown
Early Head Start allows the youngest of the county’s at-risk children to receive services as early as birth.

News

Trunk or Treat at Appliance Center in Maumee (10/29)

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Garbage truck catches fire in Maumee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The driver noticed smoke coming from the truck when he exited to grab a trash can.

News

Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful collecting yard signs after election

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
It's estimated there are 13,000 signs per candidate in Lucas and Wood counties alone.

Latest News

News

Breaking down the Lucas County ballot

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Details about what’s on the ballot for local voters.

News

Michigan referee dies after suffering heart attack during game

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
A high school football referee has died after he collapsed during a playoff game Friday night at Sand Creek High School in Lenawee County.

News

13abc Winter Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jay Berschback
Here's your 13abc First Warning Forecast for the 2020-2021 winter.

News

Nearly a third of Lucas County residents have already voted prior to Election Day

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
In Lucas County, 93,770 people voted before Election Day.

News

Nearly a third of all registered voters in Lucas County have already voted prior to Election Day.

Updated: 17 hours ago
Nearly a third of all registered voters in Lucas County have already voted prior to Election Day.

News

Keeping Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful with Recycling

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Heather Pollauf
Whether they're moldy, wilting, or painted, Keep Toledo Lucas County Beautiful is taking your pumpkins!