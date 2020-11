TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are working a crime scene Tuesday afternoon after a man was shot in the Byrneport Apartments in Toledo.

Police have taped off an area in the 900 block of Byrneport in the apartment complex. The apartments are just off Airport Highway, near S. Byrne Rd.

Police arrived on the scene around 12:18 p.m.

