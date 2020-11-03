The Lucas County Ballot Breakdown

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For those lining up at the polls Tuesday, we’ve got a look at what you need to know about the big local government races and issues on the ballot here in Lucas County.

Running for Lucas County Sheriff, voters will choose between Republican Brett Warner, Democrat Mike Navarre, and Independent Earl Mack.

Warner currently serves with the Sheriff’s department as the Drug Prevention Officer and says he’s worked with surrounding communities.

“I truly understand the importance of communicating and working together and I think working together is going to be the key to success for the Sheriff," explains Warner.

Navarre is the current Chief of Police in Oregon, telling 13abc “The Sheriff has got to be a leader, got to take the lead and convince all the other agencies in Lucas County to join the fight on the Opioid addiction.”

Mack has served nearly 40 years in law enforcement as a member of the FBI Joint Terrorism task force and as Deputy Director of Ohio Homeland Security.

“I am a coalition kind of guy, to listen to people, to listen to those things that affect people, and let them have input in it and resolve whatever issues we have. Whether it’s community or employees," says Mack.

Two candidates, Republican Tony Dia and Democrat Katie Moline are vying for the Toledo City Council at-large seat that is currently held by Moline.

“I truly value accountability and transparency and I really think my role on council can do that. I love the city so much, and I’m really called to serve and I’m uniquely qualified on city council to guide us through these tough financial times," adds Moline.

Tony Dia is the father of fallen Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia, now with a multitude of controversy surrounding his past charges, including a guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter in the killing of another teen, when he was just a teenager himself.

“I’m always going to tell you the truth. I’m going to get in the trenches and work if I have to, I’m going to roll up my sleeves," says Dia.

Looking at the issues on the ballot, the City of Toledo is hoping citizens vote yes on Issues 3 & 4.

Issue 3 is the proposed continuation of the 3/4% income tax, which has been around for decades.

The money generated goes to city police, fire, and safety operations, the general fund, and capital improvements.

Chief Brian Byrd of the Toledo Fire Department advocated for Issue 3; “Our firefighters and paramedics are successful in doing what they do every day so if you want to think about what the ¾ percent supports, it supports our ability to come out and help your loved ones when it matters most.”

Issue 4 is a new income tax, the 1/4% would go solely towards fixing Toledo’s roads.

Issue 17 is a new tax levy that would allow for further improvements at all existing Metroparks and the completion of the Glass City Metropark.

Another item, Issue 18, is a five-year renewal of a 1.8 mill tax levy funding Lucas County Children Services.

Spokesperson for LCCS, Julie Malkin, says the issue would pay for: “Casework services, foster care, clothing vouchers all the things that the county relies on us to provide to children to keep them safe from abuse and neglect.”

