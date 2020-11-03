Third round of COVID relief dollars to be distributed in December

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a financial COVID lifeline for businesses, governments, and school districts around the state of Ohio.

The Ohio Bureau of Workers Comp is distributing dividend checks totaling $5 billion.

The checks will be distributed in the first couple of weeks of December and it’s the third such distribution from OBWC since the COVID crisis started in March, adding up to $8 billion this year.

Stephanie McCloud is the CEO of the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation and says small businesses, regardless of industry, need this financial lifeline. “Whether it’s small retail, small farmers, small restaurants, bars, places like that, there are smaller industries that have been hardest hit.”

The financial relief is sizable, according to the OBWC. The City of Toledo is expected to receive about $18 million, Lucas County is getting $7.7 million and Toledo Public Schools is getting $5.3 million.

And those are just three government entities receiving the funds. The distribution is across the business board.

Fred Treuhaft is a board member for the ODWC and is a Toledo developer. “When you look at Lucas County the total dollars coming in should be around $191 million, which all these employers desperately need.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.