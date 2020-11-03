Woman allegedly burns kidnapping victim with flames from aerosol can

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is facing multiple charges after authorities said she held another person captive in a bedroom for several days.

Jade King, 30, is charged with kidnapping and felonious assault. She was in court Monday and her case will be sent to a grand jury.

According to court documents, King held someone against their will in a bedroom in early October with the windows screwed shut and the doors locked from the outside. King allegedly struck and hit the victim on the head, face, and body.

King also is accused of using flames from an aerosol can to burn the victim’s hair and head.

