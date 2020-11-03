Advertisement

Woman allegedly burns kidnapping victim with flames from aerosol can

Jade King is accused of kidnapping and felonious assault.
Jade King is accused of kidnapping and felonious assault.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is facing multiple charges after authorities said she held another person captive in a bedroom for several days.

Jade King, 30, is charged with kidnapping and felonious assault. She was in court Monday and her case will be sent to a grand jury.

According to court documents, King held someone against their will in a bedroom in early October with the windows screwed shut and the doors locked from the outside. King allegedly struck and hit the victim on the head, face, and body.

King also is accused of using flames from an aerosol can to burn the victim’s hair and head.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Breaking down the Lucas County ballot

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Details about what’s on the ballot for local voters.

News

Mich. football ref suffers heart attack during game, later dies

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
A high school football referee has died after he collapsed during a playoff game Friday night at Sand Creek High School in Lenawee County.

News

13abc Winter Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jay Berschback
Here's your 13abc First Warning Forecast for the 2020-2021 winter.

News

Nearly a third of Lucas County residents have already voted prior to Election Day

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Across Lucas County, there are 312 precincts that feed into 97 polling locations. More than 1,200 people set up those voting centers and staff them on election day.

Latest News

News

Nearly a third of all registered voters in Lucas County have already voted prior to Election Day.

Updated: 9 hours ago
Nearly a third of all registered voters in Lucas County have already voted prior to Election Day.

News

Keeping Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful with Recycling

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Heather Pollauf
Whether they're moldy, wilting, or painted, Keep Toledo Lucas County Beautiful is taking your pumpkins!

News

Getting your home ready for winter

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Heather Pollauf
The coldest months of the year are just around the corner, so now is the time to make sure your home is winter-ready.

News

Getting a cold should be rare if you follow proper COVID safety precautions

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
If it was any other year, a runny nose, scratchy throat, and headache would not send us into a panic.

News

Local police officers and firefighters team up for critical training

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The focus of the training is an active shooter scenario

News

Rescue Task Force Training

Updated: 14 hours ago
It was held at a local church