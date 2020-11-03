Wood Co., BGSU announce state-of-the-art COVID-19 testing

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Hospital announced new technology Tuesday that will make reliable COVID-19 test results available to the public and Bowling Green State University community within 24 hours.

The hospital has Thermo Fisher Real-Time PCR technology, the same equipment used by the Ohio Department of Health.

Hospital staff has been trained to perform tests on specimens collected from various locations including Wood County Hospital, Falcon Health Center, Woodd County Hospital Testing and Assessment Center, and BGSU.

The new technology makes BGSU the only university in Ohio without a medical school to establish a COVID-19 testing partnership with a local hospital and health department.

Testing is by appointment only, with a physician referral. To access testing, a physician needs to fax the order to 419-354-8624. Once the order is processed, the Wood County Hospital Registration Department will schedule an appointment.

If an individual does not have a physician, they can go to the Falcon Health Center to see a provider.

