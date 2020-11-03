Advertisement

Wood Co., BGSU announce state-of-the-art COVID-19 testing

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Hospital announced new technology Tuesday that will make reliable COVID-19 test results available to the public and Bowling Green State University community within 24 hours.

The hospital has Thermo Fisher Real-Time PCR technology, the same equipment used by the Ohio Department of Health.

Hospital staff has been trained to perform tests on specimens collected from various locations including Wood County Hospital, Falcon Health Center, Woodd County Hospital Testing and Assessment Center, and BGSU.

The new technology makes BGSU the only university in Ohio without a medical school to establish a COVID-19 testing partnership with a local hospital and health department.

Testing is by appointment only, with a physician referral. To access testing, a physician needs to fax the order to 419-354-8624. Once the order is processed, the Wood County Hospital Registration Department will schedule an appointment.

If an individual does not have a physician, they can go to the Falcon Health Center to see a provider.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Upward trend in US coronavirus cases shows no sign of easing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The United States is averaging more than 80,000 new cases per day. Fourteen states had record-setting hospitalizations last week.

National

After 13-year-old son's death from COVID-19, heartbroken Mo. mother urges caution

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
The teenager died two days after he was hospitalized with complications from COVID-19. His mother says he had no underlying medical conditions.

Coronavirus

Eighth-grader dies of coronavirus in Mo.

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
The National Center for Health Statistics report for Oct. 28 cited just 80 deaths nationwide among children ages 14 or younger.

National Politics

Final push for presidency on election eve

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are making their final pitch to Americans ahead of election day tomorrow, as millions of Americans have already cast their ballots early.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Hospitals competing for nurses as US coronavirus cases surge

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By TAMMY WEBBER
Adding to the strain, experienced nurses are “burned out with this whole (pandemic)” and some are quitting.

Coronavirus

Another restaurant chain, Friendly’s, hits wall in pandemic

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Friendly’s Restaurants, an East Coast dining chain known for its sundaes, is filing for bankruptcy protection.

National

Germany starts ‘wave-breaker’ shutdown as Europe locks down

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Restrictions have been slowly ramping up for weeks in many European countries, but virus cases have continued to rise.

Coronavirus

Report: Britain’s Prince William had coronavirus in April

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 11:17 PM EST
|
By Associated Press
Prince William was reportedly treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the family home Anmer Hall.

National

Worried about Thanksgiving? Experts are too

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 9:22 PM EST
|
As states all over the country deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, health experts worry Thanksgiving could make things worse.

Coronavirus

UK prime minister announces 2nd national lockdown

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:42 AM EDT
|
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans for second national lockdown in England.