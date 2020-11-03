Youth poll workers step up during pandemic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Emily Gerome is just 17-year-old but she says democracy and voting are important to her so she jumped at an opportunity to sign up as an elections worker this year. A freshman at the University of Akron, she’s getting paid to work the polls this year but says the money isn’t the point.

“I’m only 17 so I’m not old enough to actually vote in an election,” she says. “But I still want to help out and I want it to volunteer and do what I can to participate the biggest most important election of our lifetime.”

Election officials say many regular poll workers were reluctant to work due to COVID-19. Health experts say older people, who are more likely to be poll workers, are at a higher risk of catching the virus, so Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office opened up poll worker positions to those too young to vote.

Youth poll workers help by signing people in, cleaning machines, and printing off ballots.

Emily says it’s an opportunity she couldn’t pass up.

