Advertisement

Youth poll workers step up during pandemic

Election officials say there were fears of the pandemic causing a shortage.
By Alexis Means
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Emily Gerome is just 17-year-old but she says democracy and voting are important to her so she jumped at an opportunity to sign up as an elections worker this year. A freshman at the University of Akron, she’s getting paid to work the polls this year but says the money isn’t the point.

“I’m only 17 so I’m not old enough to actually vote in an election,” she says. “But I still want to help out and I want it to volunteer and do what I can to participate the biggest most important election of our lifetime.”

Election officials say many regular poll workers were reluctant to work due to COVID-19. Health experts say older people, who are more likely to be poll workers, are at a higher risk of catching the virus, so Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office opened up poll worker positions to those too young to vote.

Youth poll workers help by signing people in, cleaning machines, and printing off ballots.

Emily says it’s an opportunity she couldn’t pass up.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Safety measures at the polls because of the pandemic

Updated: 20 minutes ago
There were also a number of things to keep voters safe

News

Third round of COVID relief dollars to be distributed in December

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
The Ohio Bureau of Workers Comp is distributing dividend checks totaling $5 billion.

News

Many voters approve of safety measures in place at the polls

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
In addition to masks and social distancing, the BOE has a lot of extra protocols in place.

News

Youth poll workers step up during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Youth poll workers step up during pandemic

Latest News

News

Early Head Start still offers services despite the pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kristian Brown
Early Head Start allows the youngest of the county’s at-risk children to receive services as early as birth.

News

Ohio COVID numbers explode to 4,229 new cases over 24 hours

Updated: 4 hours ago
Ohio continues to set daily records for new cases of coronavirus, with 4,229 cases reported within a 24 hour period on Tuesday.

News

Trunk or Treat at Appliance Center in Maumee (10/29)

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Garbage truck catches fire in Maumee

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The driver noticed smoke coming from the truck when he exited to grab a trash can.

News

Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful collecting yard signs after election

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
It's estimated there are 13,000 signs per candidate in Lucas and Wood counties alone.

News

Breaking down the Lucas County ballot

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Details about what’s on the ballot for local voters.