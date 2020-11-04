45 years later, the legend lives on: Exploring the “Edmund Fitzgerald” story at NMGL

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Plenty of sunshine and a bit of a breeze -- today’s weather is a far cry from what one Great Lakes freighter turned legend experienced nearly 45 years ago.

“The boat had the nickname ‘The Toledo Express’, because she came to Toledo probably 40 times a year,” explains Christopher Gillcrist, executive director of the National Museum of the Great Lakes. By any other name, the story of the Edmund Fitzgerald would still captivate us decades later -- with 29 souls aboard when the ship went down in a Lake Superior storm on November 10th, 1975.

“The Fitzgerald was the last major vessel to suffer a complete loss, with all lives lost, on the Great Lakes," says Gillcrist. "That’s 45 years of very safe commercial transportation on the Great Lakes... which may also explain why it still holds a certain mystique.”

Gordon Lightfoot’s song catapulted the ship’s infamy, and may be many people’s first exposure to the story -- though some poetic license was taken, especially with the song penned only a year after the wreck. “For one thing, she was actually headed to Zug Island near Detroit, not Cleveland,” says Gillcrist. "In fact, Gordon Lightfoot changed the line ‘At 7pm, a main hatchway caved in...’ in live performances, since a lot of NTSB evidence has been put forward that says it did not suffer a hatch crane collapse and completely imploded.”

The National Museum of the Great Lakes prefers an in-person approach to the story, with special guided tours for “The Fitzgerald Experience” being offered this weekend.

“We take people on board our museum ship, the Col. James M. Schoonmaker, and we use that ship to visually show elements of the Fitzgerald loss,” explains Gillcrist. “We often will use things like the Fitzgerald Experience to help illustrate the greater story of how the Great Lakes have impacted American history.”

Those elements include the hatch clamps and covers, the pilot house, and even a venture into the cargo hold to explain how the Fitz may have had her hull compromised from a shoaling event -- though no exact cause of her demise has been determined.

The usual 25-person groups are off the table this year, so the museum is opting for families of 4: “They’ll have to wear masks, our tour guides will be wearing masks, and we’re also limiting it in terms of timing so no one group crosses another on the Schoonmaker.”

1975 may seem like ancient history to younger generations, but for many Toledoans, the Fitzgerald story is living history.

“So many of the crew were from the Toledo area," offers Gillcrist, "so people who come on the tour will come because they understand the Fitzgerald, but they will also come because it’s a Toledo story.”

To book your weekend tour, visit NMGL.org.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.