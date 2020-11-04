Chase on AW Trail ends in crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man led Toledo Police on a chase Tuesday afternoon down the Anthony Wayne Trail before he crashed into another car.

Police tried to make a traffic stop on a car driven by Keshawn Braylock, 21, but he sped away. Braylock eventually lost control of his car and hit another vehicle.

Braylock was taken to the hospital after complaining of back and knee pain but was later released and booked into Lucas County Jail.

