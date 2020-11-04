Advertisement

Chase on AW Trail ends in crash

Keshawn Braylock led police on a chase down the Anthony Wayne Trail on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Keshawn Braylock led police on a chase down the Anthony Wayne Trail on Tuesday, Nov. 3.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man led Toledo Police on a chase Tuesday afternoon down the Anthony Wayne Trail before he crashed into another car.

Police tried to make a traffic stop on a car driven by Keshawn Braylock, 21, but he sped away. Braylock eventually lost control of his car and hit another vehicle.

Braylock was taken to the hospital after complaining of back and knee pain but was later released and booked into Lucas County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mich. Secretary of State expects unofficial results by end of Wednesday

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Secretary of State Benson said Michigan's voter turnout broke records in the state.

Crime

Man shot at while walking home from meeting with probation officer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The man wasn't hit by the gunfire, but a parked car and nearby house were struck by bullets.

News

NHA locations closed Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
This includes all NHA COVID-19 testing sites.

Crime

Woman comes home to find naked man lying in her bedroom

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Jermarla Quintell Jackson is charged with trespassing, two charges of resisting arrest, and one charge of disorderly conduct.

Latest News

News

Olender likely wins Lucas Co. Court of Common Pleas judge race

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Olender has a 40K-vote cushion over incumbent Judge Alfonso Gonzalez.

News

Gerken wins reelection as county commissioner

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Gerken claims 58% of votes.

News

Incumbents sweep to victory in local Ohio General Assembly votes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The AP has declared winners in all six local races for statewide offices.

News

Battle of I-75 tonight

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Kaptur, Latta win reelection bids

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Kaptur won by taking 73 percent of the votes.

News

Striking worker hit by semi-truck at Toledo Coca-Cola

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Police said the victim was seen in video walking in a manner that intentionally caused him to be hit by the trailer.