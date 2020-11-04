Advertisement

Findlay Schools anticipate job cuts following failure to pass levy

The third time’s not the charm for Findlay City Schools. For the third time this year, voters said no to an increase in taxes.
By Jack Bassett
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - On Tuesday over 18,000 Hancock County voters made their voice heard voting no to the Findlay City School’s operational levy to boost the district’s budget. This was the district’s 3rd attempt to pass the local tax.

Hancock County Board of Elections officials explain this year’s election set a record for the most number of ballots cast in the county’s history with a 74 percent voter turnout, adding up to an estimated 38,000 voters.

“I would say the Findlay school issue helped in increasing the number of voters that appeared at the polls this time," said Director of Hancock County Board of Elections Lori Miller.

The five year 3.9 million dollar levy would have cost the homeowner of a 100-thousand home, an estimated extra 140 dollars a year. This is the 3rd time the issue has made its way onto the ballot, first appearing on Hancock County’s spring primary and in a special election as a 5.9 million dollar levy.

Findlay City Schools Superintendent Troy Roth says the funding is desperately needed and would have been money well spent.

“We have not passed additional operating money in 16 years, so we’re actually operating the district on money from 2004," said Roth. "We’ve been fiscally responsible.”

With this latest levy defeat, Roth says it could mean desperate measures in the form of job cuts.

“We do not want to take away opportunities from kids but eventually that is what’s going to have to happen," said Roth. "We can’t keep cutting staff and not increase class size or take away some electives or things like that.”

Findlay City Schools officials' are anticipating job cuts and are considering restructuring the number of elementary schools in its district.
Findlay City Schools officials' are anticipating job cuts and are considering restructuring the number of elementary schools in its district.(Jack Bassett)

On top of reducing staff, school officials also anticipate restructuring the number of elementary schools in the district. Despite the final result of the levy, Findlay Schools officials are trying to make the best of a difficult situation.

“Findlay is a great city and great cities to me have great public schools," said Roth. "I think we have a great public school and I think we will continue to do the best we can to gain the publics' trust and to operate a great school district.”

