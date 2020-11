TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Incumbent Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken has won reelection, claiming 58% of the vote.

Gerken totaled nearly 110,000 votes, almost 31,000 more than challenger Ron Murphy.

Another county commissioner, Tina Skeldon Wozniak ran unopposed and won reelection as well.

Find complete election results at this link.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.