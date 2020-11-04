Advertisement

Incumbents sweep to victory in local Ohio General Assembly votes

Lisa Sobecki on Conklin and Company
Lisa Sobecki on Conklin and Company
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The incumbents in five races for spots in the Ohio General Assembly have swept their way to reelection on Tuesday.

In the Ohio Senate, Theresa Gavarone, a Republican, won in her bid for reelection in District 2, which encompasses Erie, Ottawa, and Wood counties, as well as portions of the counties of Fulton and Lucas.

Gavarone beat her challenger, Joel D’Dorisio by more than 10,000 votes.

Democrat Paula Hicks-Hudson also won her reelection bid in the Ohio House District 44 race against Robert McMahon. Hicks-Hudson, the former mayor of Toledo, won her race by more than 22,000 votes, or 79% of ballots cast.

Another Democrat, Lisa Sobecki won in her race against Shane Logan. Sobecki had a lead of just over 10,000 votes.

Democrat Michael Sheehy won his race against Steven Salander by nearly 8,000 votes. Sheehy has been a member of the Ohio House since 2013.

In District 47, which encompasses parts of Lucas and Fulton counties, Republican Derek Merrin won reelection over Nancy Larson by nearly 5,000 votes.

Click here for full election results.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gerken wins reelection as county commissioner

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Gerken claims 58% of votes.

News

Battle of I-75 tonight

Updated: 50 minutes ago

News

Kaptur, Latta win reelection bids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Kaptur won by taking 73 percent of the votes.

News

Striking worker hit by semi-truck at Toledo Coca-Cola

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Police said the victim was seen in video walking in a manner that intentionally caused him to be hit by the trailer.

Latest News

News

Navarre claims Lucas Co. Sheriff race

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Navarre beats Warner, Mack as he receives more than 52 percent of the vote.

News

Moline likely hangs on to City Council seat

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Katie Moline was appointed to her seat after Sandy Spang left council.

News

Toledo voters pass income tax issues on ballot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Issue 3 is an existing income tax that's been around for decades, but Issue 4 is a new tax that goes to fixing Toledo's roads.

News

Safety measures at the polls because of the pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
There were also a number of things to keep voters safe

News

Third round of COVID relief dollars to be distributed in December

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
The Ohio Bureau of Workers Comp is distributing dividend checks totaling $5 billion.

News

Many voters approve of safety measures in place at the polls

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
In addition to masks and social distancing, the BOE has a lot of extra protocols in place.