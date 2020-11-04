Incumbents sweep to victory in local Ohio General Assembly votes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The incumbents in five races for spots in the Ohio General Assembly have swept their way to reelection on Tuesday.

In the Ohio Senate, Theresa Gavarone, a Republican, won in her bid for reelection in District 2, which encompasses Erie, Ottawa, and Wood counties, as well as portions of the counties of Fulton and Lucas.

Gavarone beat her challenger, Joel D’Dorisio by more than 10,000 votes.

Democrat Paula Hicks-Hudson also won her reelection bid in the Ohio House District 44 race against Robert McMahon. Hicks-Hudson, the former mayor of Toledo, won her race by more than 22,000 votes, or 79% of ballots cast.

Another Democrat, Lisa Sobecki won in her race against Shane Logan. Sobecki had a lead of just over 10,000 votes.

Democrat Michael Sheehy won his race against Steven Salander by nearly 8,000 votes. Sheehy has been a member of the Ohio House since 2013.

In District 47, which encompasses parts of Lucas and Fulton counties, Republican Derek Merrin won reelection over Nancy Larson by nearly 5,000 votes.

Click here for full election results.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.