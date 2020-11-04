Advertisement

Kaptur, Latta win reelection bids

Rep. Marcy Kaptur / D-Ohio won reelection to U.S. Congress.
Rep. Marcy Kaptur / D-Ohio won reelection to U.S. Congress.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The two local members of U.S. Congress have won reelection on Tuesday.

Republican Bob Latta will remain the representative for District 5, which includes much of northwestern Ohio bordered by Indiana and Michigan. Latta brought in 55% of the vote, to 45% for his Democratic challenger Nick Rubando.

Democrat Marcy Kaptur won in a landslide, taking home 73 percent of the vote. Kaptur represents District 9, which includes Toledo and parts of Lucas County, along with other parts of Ottawa and Erie counties along Lake Erie.

Kaptur’s challenger, Ron Weber took in 27 percent of the vote. There were 70 ballots cast with write-in candidates.

Lucas County is reporting 100% of precincts reporting with fewer than 13,000 ballots outstanding. Find complete results here.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gerken wins reelection as county commissioner

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Gerken claims 58% of votes.

News

Incumbents sweep to victory in local Ohio General Assembly votes

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The AP has declared winners in all five local races for statewide offices.

News

Battle of I-75 tonight

Updated: 49 minutes ago

News

Striking worker hit by semi-truck at Toledo Coca-Cola

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Police said the victim was seen in video walking in a manner that intentionally caused him to be hit by the trailer.

Latest News

News

Navarre claims Lucas Co. Sheriff race

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Navarre beats Warner, Mack as he receives more than 52 percent of the vote.

News

Moline likely hangs on to City Council seat

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Katie Moline was appointed to her seat after Sandy Spang left council.

News

Toledo voters pass income tax issues on ballot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Issue 3 is an existing income tax that's been around for decades, but Issue 4 is a new tax that goes to fixing Toledo's roads.

News

Safety measures at the polls because of the pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
There were also a number of things to keep voters safe

News

Third round of COVID relief dollars to be distributed in December

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
The Ohio Bureau of Workers Comp is distributing dividend checks totaling $5 billion.

News

Many voters approve of safety measures in place at the polls

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
In addition to masks and social distancing, the BOE has a lot of extra protocols in place.