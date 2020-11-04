Kaptur, Latta win reelection bids

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The two local members of U.S. Congress have won reelection on Tuesday.

Republican Bob Latta will remain the representative for District 5, which includes much of northwestern Ohio bordered by Indiana and Michigan. Latta brought in 55% of the vote, to 45% for his Democratic challenger Nick Rubando.

Democrat Marcy Kaptur won in a landslide, taking home 73 percent of the vote. Kaptur represents District 9, which includes Toledo and parts of Lucas County, along with other parts of Ottawa and Erie counties along Lake Erie.

Kaptur’s challenger, Ron Weber took in 27 percent of the vote. There were 70 ballots cast with write-in candidates.

Lucas County is reporting 100% of precincts reporting with fewer than 13,000 ballots outstanding. Find complete results here.

