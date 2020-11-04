Lucas County lags in reporting final results to Secretary of State

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County once again struggled to report final results in Tuesday’s election, according to times released by the Ohio Secretary of State.

Lucas was third to last to report final results, coming in at 4:07 a.m. Wednesday. Only Tuscawaras (4:49 a.m.) and Cuyahoga (5:22 a.m.) were slower.

Putnam County was the first county to report final results, at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday. Defiance was also in the top 10, turning in final results at 10:01 p.m.

Complete northwest Ohio counties and their reporting times and their overall ranking in the state are:

1. Putnam County: 9:48 p.m.

4. Defiance County: 10:01 p.m.

13. Hancock County: 10:26 p.m.

14. Van Wert County: 10:31 p.m.

19. Henry County: 10:41 p.m.

24. Sandusky County: 10:57 p.m.

37. Wood County: 11:29 p.m.

39. Paulding County: 11:32 p.m.

42. Fulton County: 12 a.m.

45. Allen County: 12:13 a.m.

46. Ottawa County: 12:18 a.m.

48. Williams County: 12:21 a.m.

52. Erie County: 12:36 a.m.

86. Lucas County: 4:07 a.m.

