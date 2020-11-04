Man accused of kidnapping, beating victim in October incident

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is charged with kidnapping and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon after he and two others allegedly forced a victim into a car and later beat him with pool sticks and a handgun.

Robert Cavitt, Jr., 23, was arrested Tuesday for the incident in October.

According to court documents, Cavitt and two other people forced the victim into their car and drove away from the victim’s home. The victim eventually jumped from the car, at which point the accused stopped the car and got out, beating the victim with pool sticks and a gun. Afterward, they stole $40 and the victim’s house keys.

There is no date listed for Cavitt’s appearance in municipal court.

