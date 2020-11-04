Advertisement

Man shot at while walking home from meeting with probation officer

Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man walking home from a meeting with his probation officer was shot at by two suspects Tuesday afternoon.

The 18=year-old victim was at Delaware and Warren around 12:30 p.m. when one of the suspects took out a handgun and fired several shots. None of the shots struck the victim, but a parked car and nearby residence were hit by bullets.

Police are searching for the suspects, one of whom is known by the victim.

