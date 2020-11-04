Mich. Secretary of State expects unofficial results by end of Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WTVG) - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson provided an update on tabulating votes in the state on Wednesday morning, saying she expects unofficial results to be announced by the end of Wednesday.

Benson said Tuesday’s turnout in the state broke previous records, with more than 5 million ballots cast in the state, with two-thirds coming in via absentee ballots. Ballots in major population centers like Detroit, Grand Rapids, Flint, and Kalamazoo are still being tabulated.

Officials results are expected by Friday, if not sooner.

Michigan voting update Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson provides an update on the counting process in Michigan. Posted by 13abc on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

