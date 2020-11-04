Advertisement

Moline likely hangs on to City Council seat

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:38 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Katie Moline will likely hang onto the Toledo City Council seat she was appointed to earlier this year.

Moline is leading Republican Tony Dia by nearly 19,500 votes with 100 percent of precincts reporting with just fewer than 13,000 outstanding ballots.

She was appointed to the at-large seat after Sandy Spang left to join the mayor’s administration as Commissioner of Business Services.

Dia was running for the first time. He is the father of slain Toledo Police officer Anthony Dia.

