Navarre claims Lucas Co. Sheriff race

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mike Navarre will continue his law enforcement career as the next sheriff in Lucas County.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting and fewer than 13,000 ballots outstanding, Navarre won the election over challengers Brett Warner and Earl D. Mack Jr. Navarre’s margin over Warner is more than 38,800 votes.

Navarre is the current Chief of Police in Oregon and a former Toledo Police Chief. He received 52 percent of the vote, with Warner second at 32 percent and Mack third at 16.

