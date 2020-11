TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All Neighborhood Health Association locations will be closed Wednesday, with plans to re-open Thursday. This includes all COVID-19 testing sites.

The NHA Pharmacy, located in the Nexus Health Care building at 1415 Jefferson Ave., will remain open.

A press release from NHA does not indicate why the locations are being closed.

