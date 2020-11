TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and warm with highs in the upper 60s today. Tonight will be mild and clear with a low in the low 50s. Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the middle 60s. Sunshine returns Friday through Monday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The next chance of rain will be on Tuesday.

