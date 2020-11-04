Olender likely wins Lucas Co. Court of Common Pleas judge race

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Court of Common Pleas looks like it will have a new judge.

Lori Olender has likely won in her bid to unseat Judge Alfonso Gonzalez in Tuesday’s election. Olender has a 63-37 percent lead, with a 40,000-vote cushion.

Olender has most recently served as the head of the juvenile division in the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office.

OTHER LOCAL RACES

Bernie Quilter won reelection as Lucas County Clerk of Courts, a position he’s held since 1999. Quilter beat Donald Grames Jr. 62-38 percent.

Phil Copeland won the Lucas County Recorder race over Pam Haynam, 57-43.

Lindsay Webb will return as Lucas County Treasurer, winning reelection over John Rozic, 59-41.

Myron Duhart leads by nearly 27,000 votes over Charles Sulek in the race for the 6th District Court of Appeals judge.

OHIO SUPREME COURT

Sharon Kennedy won reelection to the Ohio Supreme Court while Jennifer Brunner upset the incumbent in her race.

Kennedy beat John O’Donnell 55-45, and Brunner beat incumbent Judi French 55-45 as well.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.